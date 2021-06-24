To the Editor:
First of all, I have no personal grievances with any elected official of the town of Cambridge.
On June 1, at a selectboard meeting where the Cambridge Cemetery Commission was on the agenda to address some issues, the board decided to go into executive session for whatever reason.
I believe the discussion involved comments that I had made on social media in regard to the irresponsible acts of the Cambridge Cemetery Commission in not maintaining our town’s cemeteries.
I was the cemetery commissioner of Cambridge from 2010-2016 and during that time, nearly 100 volunteers completely restored four of our town’s cemeteries, including fencing and signage. These four cemeteries were left in pristine condition for incoming commissioners.
In 2017, I brought to the commission’s attention that fencing and signage were in need of repair. It would have been a simple fix at the time.
Over the next four years, this issue was ignored by the commission. So, I began bringing this issue to the attention of the taxpayers and citizens of the town. At a scheduled meeting of the Cambridge Cemetery Commission on June 10 it was decided to remove all fencing and signage from two of our cemeteries.
Now mind you, these fences were constructed of pressure-treated lumber and the signage was on granite post.
On Sunday, June 20, Father's Day, the commission removed the fence and signage from the North Cambridge Cemetery and I can only surmise that the selectboard was involved in this irresponsible act. After the removal of the fencing, the holes were not filled in, leaving the town libel in the event someone or an animal breaks their leg — or worse.
At this point I have lost all confidence in our selectboard and the Cambridge Cemetery Commission. It is so sad to see these ancient burial grounds fall into despair, to say nothing about the expense to the taxpayers of the town.
Also, the present Cambridge Cemetery Commission insinuated on the town’s website that it was the previous commissioners who created the situation, after their four years of neglect. Sad.
Kevin C. Whitcavitch
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.