To the Editor:
While working at a local cemetery yesterday, I noticed a growing problem has already started this year. I am referring to the placement, specifically the over placement of decorations on graves. The rules and regulations of the Morristown Cemetery Association state that decorations, which includes flowers, must be within the corner stones of the lot, within one foot of the monument and should not interfere with the mowing of the lawn.
Trees, shrubs, bushes and large spreading plants may not be planted. Seasonal decorations should be removed in a timely manner. The sexton or any member may remove broken or unsightly decorations.
With the coming of the burial season, be reminded that interment orders must be completed before any burial in a Morristown Cemetery Association cemetery. There is also a maintenance fee due prior to the grave opening. A work order must also be completed before jobs such as monument and foundation placement are performed. Installers must provide proof of insurance. These forms are available from either the sexton or association president, who will have to visit the lot to approve any plan.
Complete rules and regulations are available on the town’s website, morristownvt.org, or from the association president at 802-888-3281 or movillesmiths@comcast.net.
The Morristown Cemetery Association oversees the seven small cemeteries around Morristown and is not associated with Pleasant View Cemetery.
Dennis R. Smith
President
Morristown Cemetery Association
