To the Editor:
I was disturbed by Rebecca Pitre’s recent News and Citizen advertisement attacking Lucy Boyden’s age. Boyden is a highly qualified candidate with a deep dedication to our community. She has resided in Lamoille County four times as long as Pitre.
But, neither years of life nor length of residence in a community should ultimately be used as a metric to determine whether someone will serve our community with dedication, compassion, knowledge and humility.
Boyden has shown time and time again that she is committed to this community and ready to hit the ground running. Pitre’s decision to campaign using personal attacks is out of line with the standards of respectful campaigning our community has come to expect. Personal attacks are used as a method to redirect attention away from pressing policy issues and are often an indicator that a candidate does not believe they can defend their political positions based upon merit alone.
Having spent four years as a legislator working on issues such as overdose deaths, lack of child care, the housing crisis and food insecurity, I know that such struggles have a particular impact on younger members of our community. Additionally, some of our community’s biggest successes, from flourishing local businesses to volunteer activities and political engagement, are also due to the incredible young people residing here.
I hope that Cambridge and Waterville’s next representative will honor and respect the challenges and successes of young people in our community.
Whoever is elected next from Cambridge and Waterville will also be serving alongside a small but highly capable group of young legislators already present in the Vermont House. It is imperative that we send someone to Montpelier who will work collaboratively and thoughtfully with all their legislative colleagues, rather than believing that some do not belong in government due to age or any other characteristic.
If elected in November, Boyden will be building upon a long and proud history of supporting the young people in our community and empowering them to serve in elected office.
Cambridge’s first ever representative, Daniel Kinsley, was elected in 1785 at age 21. Waterville was organized in 1828 and elected 11 representatives under the age of 40 in the first 100 years. Our current senator, Rich Westman, was the youngest legislator in Vermont when he was elected to the House at age 23 in 1982. And in my recent election and reelection the House, my Republican opponents for each campaign were also younger than 35.
Our community has time and time again made the wise choice to include the next generation in our planning for the future. We are incredibly lucky that such a dedicated and even-minded young person like Lucy Boyden has chosen to step up and run for office. Moving forward in this campaign, I ask that we stay focused on the pressing policy issues facing our community and what each candidate can bring in terms of platform and qualifications.
Rep. Lucy Rogers
D-Cambridge and Waterville
