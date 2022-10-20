To the Editor:
Once again, it is time to exercise our duty to pick the elected officials who will represent us, both locally and nationally.
On the local level, I will be casting my ballot for Rebecca Pitre. I have come to appreciate how she firmly stands by her principles in the face of adamant opposition. Quite simply, Pitre will stand against voting for the terrible idea of raising taxes on fuel, including home heating oil. It is hard enough to pay for it as it is, so there is no need to make it intentionally worse. If you are concerned about the climate and want to heat your house with solar panels or whatever, that is fine, go right ahead. That is your right. Allow me the right to heat my home as I see fit to take care of my family this winter without intentionally making it harder. Pitre has said she will vote against this carbon tax, so she will have my vote this November.
On the national level, I will gladly vote for Gerald Malloy and Ericka Redic for Senate and the House, respectively. They most closely align with my values and would bring a fresh perspective to Congress.
Christopher Mann
Waterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.