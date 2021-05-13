To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Kyle Nuse for Johnson village trustee.
Nuse brings incredible energy, a wealth of knowledge and six years of experience on the selectboard. She has taken many classes offered by the state designed to improve municipal governance. She has also attended conferences that have deepened her understanding of complex issues village and town officers have to deal with.
Nuse has been deeply involved with tough selectboard issues. Our village is facing many equally tough challenges that can no longer be put off. Examples include an electric rate hike, a study of the sewer and water rate and municipal building repairs. Nuse knows how and where to find needed information and understands the rules and regulations that have to be followed.
Her experience will be helpful to trustees who have less experience. Trustees will spend less time reinventing the wheel and thus be better able to serve taxpayers.
Nuse is a very strong advocate for making the village and town a magnet for attracting young families. Some of the ways she has done this is by helping bring back the holiday jubilee, creating a buy local campaign, collaborating with the post office and college to create a holiday business directory for every household, and creating a new website that highlights all that our town and village offer in terms of businesses, recreation, services and new business incentives.
Her collaboration with Sheriff Roger Marcoux is about keeping our community safe and also welcoming to people who live or visit here.
Please join me in voting for Kyle Nuse for village trustee on June 8.
Diane Lehouiller
Johnson
