To the Editor:
This letter is in response to Susan Olsen’s letter, “Respect only goes one way these days,” News & Citizen, March 18, 2021.
The general tone of Olsen’s letter was invitation to respectful conversation between liberals and conservatives which, I agree, happens less than desirable. So I would like to respond to that invitation.
The first topic brought up is the idea that women should not have the right to choose to terminate a pregnancy. To this I wholeheartedly, and respectfully, disagree. I don’t need to watch a video of an abortion to understand what a serious and sorrowful decision it is to choose to terminate a pregnancy. A woman does not make this choice lightly.
This private healthcare choice is rightfully the pregnant woman’s in whose body the pregnancy would grow. It is not the business of a lawmaker who is not in the position of this woman. Laws prohibiting abortion — which is a person’s own medical decision — exist for purposes of controlling the female body.
Donald Trump himself used a treatment to survive from COVID-19 that contained human-made proteins that were developed with research using stem cells from aborted human fetuses. (snopes.com/fact-check/trump-regeneron-stem-cells) He was able to make the best medical decision for himself, as should a woman.
I’d also like to respond to the idea that some people — Republicans and others — have trouble with the gender fluid culture adopted by liberals. First, I would like to invite some other political affiliations into the community that identify as gender fluid. Gender fluidity is not restricted to liberals. I’m not sure I have a full understanding of where the trouble lies. Is it because it feels confusing to Republicans? Or is it unacceptable?
It is important to point out the difference. If it is confusing, well there are loads of personal accounts and guides to help educate on gender fluidity, non gender-conforming individuals and transgender folks, plus a host of other terms and definitions. Here is one: outrightvt.org/terms-definitions.
If it is unacceptable, well that is another conversation about the intersection of human rights and politics.
It all comes down to one simple fact: gender is a social construct. Men and women are both constrained by this construct, and this construct has harmed many people. Yes, there are biological parts to every body, but even that spectrum is ignored, to the detriment of intersex folks.
Many people have the privilege of identifying with the mainstream culture of being cis-gendered, which means identifying as the same gender prescribed at birth, and being heteronormative, meaning you are attracted to the opposite sex/gender. But instead of patronizing the folks who do not identify as cis-gendered as “being confused,” work instead to manage your own biases.
Trust me, once you educate yourself a little bit, it’s not really confusing at all. Just because this has not been your experience — that’s called privilege — doesn’t make it the truth. That’s called centering your own experience.
Last, I have noticed many conservatives are lamenting call-out or cancel culture because it holds them accountable for what has been said or done that is harmful to others. I think that is what Olsen was referring to at the end of her letter around how the media is “controlling thoughts” and “eliminating conservatives they don’t like.”
Media, especially social media, is a platform that can provide immediate feedback to harm. This is a good thing.
Is it hard for those who have never been called out? Yep, it stings. But hopefully that experience will open the door for change. It is no longer acceptable to be racist, misogynistic, ableist, sexist or discriminatory. That, my fellow newspaper letter writer, is a world I want to live in.
Megan Roy
Wolcott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.