To the Editor:
The people have spoken and I accept the results of the election. Therefore, to show that I believe that I am, at least, as equal as those who voted for a new administration with a new direction, I will show the same respect toward this new administration as you showed for the outgoing administration.
The big difference will be that I will just live my life as I see it pertains to me. I will see wrongs in government, but I will live with it. I will see abuse of power, but we get what we deserve.
The Founders knew we were a flawed species, knew the larger government grew the more corrupted it would become. So, I will view what will probably become a different way of life for people over the next four years. One that could be far better, but more likely, far more restraining. I will respect the will of the people. I will doubt that things will be better, though.
I’m just an old man, thankful that his days are fewer than those who think things can’t get much worse. I love the saying, “beware of strangers bearing gifts.” This may be truer than one wants to believe.
Just don’t complain when the changes aren’t what you expected.
With compromise no longer realistic — and this government has shown it is unwilling to compromise on major issues — the changes may be more than you can take.
Peter Everett
Morrisville
