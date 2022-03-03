To the Editor:
It is laughable to read, every week, the letters to the editor decrying abortion and screaming about the morality of our state and country. Where are your indignant and righteous letters to the editor concerning climate change, something that will affect the lives of seven billion people? Where are your angry letters to the editor when we experience school shootings or the outright murder of people of color? You claim to be fighting for human lives yet ignore the plight of so many who are actually alive and living.
Where are your letters to the editor decrying the effects of capitalism on middle- and low-income peoples, driving families to poverty, welfare and homelessness? Where are your letters to the editor supporting masks and vaccines while we have witnessed over 600,000 American lives lost to this pandemic because of a lack of giving a hoot about one’s own neighbors?
You are all a bunch of hypocrites. You claim to be pro-life yet support gun rights. You claim to be pro-life, yet love supporting the Republican party that consistently, and ferociously strips away the rights of anyone who isn’t a straight, white male.
You sit there behind your Bibles and claim innocence and yet are some of the most judgmental and hateful people I have ever come across. Until you start caring about the actual living humans here on Earth, don’t come at me with your morality and indignation on terminating an unborn embryo. You aren’t pro-life at all. You are pro-birth and will stop at nothing to keep women subjugated and prevented from making their own decisions concerning sexual and reproductive freedoms.
Your personal judgements and beliefs concerning religion should not blanket an entire peoples’ beliefs. You want to bring God into this? Well, in the words of Tupac Shakur, “Only God can judge me.” So, get your hands off my uterus.
Vanessa Tourangeau
Johnson
