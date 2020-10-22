To the Editor:
I strongly support the re-election of Dave Yacovone and Avram Patt as our state representatives. They know that we cannot carelessly turn our backs to the dangerous threat of COVID-19, as their opponents would blindly have us do.
Avram and Yacovone supported raising the minimum wage because they know that too many hard-working Vermonters don’t make enough to provide for their families.
They understand the threat of global warming not only to our state’s natural beauty, but also to Vermont’s economic health, which is so dependent upon tourism.
While they have voted for legislation to help older Vermonters, Yacovone and Avram also know that we must do more to help younger generations stay in Vermont. This includes supporting critical investments in the Vermont state colleges system and expanding broadband and cell service throughout Vermont.
I personally know that both men listen carefully to the concerns of their constituents and work tirelessly to make our lives better. I am honored to know them as friends and urge you to vote to re-elect Dave Yacovone and Avram Patt as our state representatives.
Bruce Olsson
Elmore
