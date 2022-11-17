To the Editor:
To the voters of the Lamoille-Washington House District in Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury, Worcester and northern Stowe, thank you for reelecting me as one of the two representatives to serve our district at the Statehouse. Voting is fundamental to our democracy, and regardless of how you voted, thank you for exercising that all-important right.
I will continue to work hard for our communities and all Vermonters, to call on my own experience and knowledge, and to listen and learn from others as we grapple with the sometimes-challenging issues before us.
Thank you also to Nichole Loati and Ben Olsen for stepping forward to run for office and for offering your own experience, backgrounds and positions on the issues to the voters.
In my previous terms I’ve had the honor of representing our communities together with Shap Smith and then with Dave Yacovone. Now as we prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, I look forward to serving together with Saudia LaMont. Her energy, commitment and concern for the well-being of people of all ages and circumstances, both in our communities and beyond, will serve Vermont well.
As in the past, I will be preparing reports from the Statehouse and publishing them in the News and Citizen and Stowe Reporter and posting them online. If you have questions or concerns about issues, legislation or government programs, contact me. My reports and contact information can be found at avrampatt.com.
Rep. Avram Patt
Worcester
