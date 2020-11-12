To the Editor:
I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as one of the two state representatives for the Lamoille-Washington House District. I appreciate the strong support of the voters of Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester and am heartened by the large voter turnout in our towns and across Vermont.
Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy, but I was raised to believe that it is also a duty, an obligation to be informed and to participate.
The next two years will continue to be difficult and unusual as we work to control and end the COVID-19 crisis, to recover economically and to return to normal human interaction. At this point, it is not yet clear how the Legislature will function, or when we might all return to the Statehouse. But we will do our work and get things done.
I am pleased to serve another term with Dave Yacovone, and I thank Tyler Machia and Shannara Johnson for running and for giving voters a choice.
I encourage people in our communities to let me know of their questions, concerns and thoughts.
Avram Patt
Worcester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.