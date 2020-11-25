To the Editor:
As of Friday, Nov. 13, the University of Vermont Medical Center was only able to access patient historical records. Full access to patient records is not expected for another two weeks.
This information comes more than two weeks after the hospital system’s patient files were compromised by what is thought to be Russian hackers.
The confidential records of thousands of past and present patients may be available now or in the future on the so-called dark web.
The University of Vermont hospital system owes to all past and present patients an explanation as to how this incursion was permitted to occur and a comprehensive plan of action on what it will do to minimize the violation of patient confidentiality now and in the future.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.