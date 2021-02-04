To the Editor:
I would like to further clarify some information in a Jan. 21, 2021, story on the Johnson Village Trustees. (“Johnson trustee, fire warden steps aside, citing divisiveness”)
Here is the timeline of events:
June 17: Citizens of Johnson respectfully request that a Black Lives Matter flag fly at Johnson Municipal Building.
July 13: A letter is read from Johnson Fire Department stating they feared retribution and many would quit if the flag was placed on a municipal pole. Trustees pass a motion to fly Black Lives Matter flags on every other pole on Main Street. That was not a request by citizens.
July 21: A special meeting is held, and the chair proposes flying a Black Lives Matter flag on private property in village. Board made no motions. Two trustees give their resignations due to change in living situations.
Aug. 10: Jena Gould-Hopkins and Athena Parke are appointed. Village manager reports the village attorney said flying Black Lives Matter flags on Main Street is unlawful. A motion is made and passed to fly the flag at Johnson Municipal Building.
Aug. 11: Will Jennison, a Johnson firefighter, goes to Gould-Hopkins’ house unannounced and unmasked.
Aug. 12: Gould-Hopkins submits a resignation letter to the trustees. In the letter, later read publicly due to public pressure, she said that Jennison told her that by voting for the flag to be raised on the municipal building pole she had disrespected the fire department, and threatened that staff would leave as soon as the Black Lives Matter flag went up.
Sept. 14: A visibly upset Gould-Hopkins is asked why she’s resigning. Trustees go into executive session to discuss the letter from the Johnson Fire Department. Out of session, the chair makes a motion to only allow current flags on municipal poles. A Black Lives Matter flag would fly on a new pole on village green “ASAP.” Another trustee’s residence changes, leaving two seats open.
Oct. 13: Chair allows no public comments during appointment process to fill vacant seats. Will Jennison and Steve Hatfield are appointed. Citizens are confused and upset that they aren’t allowed to speak, and left to wonder why Jennison is even being considered after his visit to Gould-Hopkins’ home. And, now he’s replacing her on the board.
Nov. 16: Open meeting law violation letter sent to village trustees.
Village trustees have put off answering citizens’ questions for months. My complaint is that citizens’ concerns have been disregarded.
Trustees agreed to a special meeting to address issues, but no meeting is scheduled and no Black Lives Matter flag is flying. Patience is being tested by the contradictory motions and delays.
Lynda Hill
Johnson
