To the Editor:
I am greatly saddened that both the News and Citizen and the Stowe Reporter felt it necessary to run the article entitled “Broken Faith: State suspends funeral director.” (March 15, 2021)
As a pastor here in Lamoille County, I have worked closely with Mark Faith for the past 19 years, first in Morrisville and then as he took on services in both Johnson and Stowe as the funeral directors in those towns retired. I believe that I have probably conducted as many, if not more, funerals and graveside services for Faith during that time than any other pastor in the area, with the possible exception of the Copley Hospital chaplain, Rev. Alden Launer. I have always found him to be both compassionate and caring, as well as professional and competent. Further, during that time no one has ever complained to me about dissatisfaction with his services.
Many people may not know that in times of a sudden or unexplained death, which requires further review by a medical examiner, Faith has taken on the responsibility for transporting those bodies to Burlington rather than waiting for someone to come and pick them up — many times in the middle of the night. Families know that their loved one is in the hands of a trusted individual, and this service also assures that the body will be released to the family much sooner.
I think that we are all more than well aware that the last year has been a difficult one for everyone involved. I have often said that I felt that one of the groups that has been overlooked as far as stress goes are funeral directors. Not only have they had to deal with COVID-19 deaths, but in our area, at least, there has been an unusually high volume of non-COVID related deaths.
I did 14 graveside services for Faith in the 21 weeks between the June 9 and Nov. 2. That is more services in that short of a period than I have ever conducted in my 35 years of ministry. And those were, of course, not the only services that were held.
The difficulties became exacerbated over the winter months, when, due to the pandemic, services could no longer be held inside a church or funeral home and families had to postpone the celebration of life for their loved ones. Nevertheless, Faith worked hard to allow family members to see their loved one at least one last time while also following the state guidelines for such gatherings.
Since more and more families are choosing cremation as an option and many, unlike the French family, chose to leave the ashes with the funeral home until the burial, the result was also a large number of ashes being stored at the funeral home.
Given all of this, I think that most of us can understand that honest mistakes might be made. In all of my nearly 76 years of living, I have yet to meet anyone who has never made a mistake in their life. Faith did not try to cover up his mistakes but acknowledged them and did his best to correct the problems.
Moreover, he has put in place additional procedures to assure that these problems do not happen in the future. It is my prayer that he be extended that same forgiving grace that we all hope might be extended to us when we stumble and make mistakes.
I also understand that there are certain things that he has been requested to do by the state before his suspension can be lifted, and that he has complied with all of these requests.
We here in Lamoille County have been very blessed to have Faith’s services available when loved ones have passed away, and I pray that the community will have faith in his ability to continue to provide in the months and years ahead the compassionate and caring service for which he has become well known.
I personally shall have no qualms in continuing to work with him and to recommend his services.
Rev. Pat Thompson
Wolcott
