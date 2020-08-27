To the Editor:
My following response and question is in regards to the article entitled, “Johnson seeks volunteers for racial equality group.” (News & Citizen, Aug. 20, 2020) When the newspaper reprinted a portion of the inclusivity statement (as adopted by the entire select board of Johnson) it failed to include the line, “We reject racism, bigotry, hatred discrimination and violence in all its forms …”
Intentional or not, this is a gross omission. When reporting on the development of a volunteer board that will be tasked with ensuring this commitment to our community, it’s vital to include. You could even say that this is the entire point of the committee.
Which leads to my question: Why does the newspaper feel the need to bring up what is obviously a personal attack on one select board member? The newspaper did a very poor job of positing a concern about community members who share/support the “go back” view the President Trump has professed and suggested that those people would not be welcome on the racial justice committee.
It is clear that that the only objective in this article is to bring up a rallying cry to those in the community who feel threatened, scared and angry about all the momentum in our country as we work toward reconciliation, restitution and equality for all members of our nation.
Why echo the voices of the racist, misogynistic and patriarchal people who are not welcome to the conversation when talking about removing the damage they have inflicted on others?
Why would you invite a rapist to a roundtable discussion with victims? They have no place at the table when they are, in fact, the problem.
What is most disturbing is the newspaper’s use of a personal attack on one of our select board members (who just ironically happens to be female) and thus serves as a perfect illustration as to why we need these sorts of committees.
So, News & Citizen, please step aside. Whatever fears our Racial Justice Committee, select board member Kyle Nuse and all others who speak out against hate bring up for you, don’t let them overtake your ability to listen and learn. Clearly, this new committee is past due.
So, grow with us, not against us.
And, maybe, let whatever you have against Kyle Nuse go, OK? You can pick on me for a change if you want.
Carrie Watson
Johnson
