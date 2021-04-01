To the Editor:
On Thursday, March 23 a statewide headline read, “Record-breaking COVID case total led by surging numbers in young people.” On this same day, the News & Citizen published a large, color photo on the front page of six young men playing basketball outdoors on a beautiful day. None of these men is wearing a mask and five of the six are within a few feet of each other in the picture.
It was irresponsible of the News & Citizen to publish this photo in this celebratory manner, with this headline and caption: “Shirts v. skins: Summer-like temperatures over the weekend brought out a group of b-ballers for a pickup game on the courts of Morristown Elementary.”
Publication of this photo flouts Vermont’s mask mandate, which is still in place.
On the newspaper’s Facebook page, friends of mine challenged the paper for publishing the photo. An editor at the paper responded, “We don’t make the news or stage photos, we share what happens in the world around us. This is an example of something that took place in the community.”
I never imagined the newspaper staged the basketball game nor staged a photo, and yes, this game was in the community. However, your paper made a choice to share the fun and games of the event without commenting on the mask violation. This is an editorial choice, and a poor one.
A number of people added comments to the Facebook thread. The majority praised the paper for showing people without masks. Several wrote that the public should not believe the scientists who tell us masks save lives and we are being manipulated by the government and the media.
I’ve had conversations with a larger number of people, fortunately, who believe in science and community responsibility.
Unfortunately, in the Facebook thread a number of people denigrated my friends for their initial comments. I commented in the thread, and I repeat here, disagree about this topic, if you like, without attacking individuals.
Rachel A. Duffy
Morristown
