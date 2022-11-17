To the Editor:
My wife Sharon and I attended the Peoples Academy Art Show on Nov. 8 and we both were incredibly impressed with the entire show. But the reason we attended was to see the banners. Our reaction to them was a pronounced “Wow!”
The quality and presentation of every banner was top notch. We liked the size and boldness of colors and diversity of subjects. Hanging the banners high on the hall wall made their presentation dynamic. The opening written information with a miniature photo of each banner informed the gallery visitor of what they were going to see. These descriptions were well written and creative.
The teamwork of teachers and students working together really presented the skills, beauty and the importance of art to all who attended. Plus, the banners will impress again when installed throughout Morrisville village.
Such wonderful work and presentation certainly deserve a long and loud “Yowzah!”
Be proud and grow on.
Jack Anderson
Hyde Park
