To the Editor:
I am inspired by the letter from Richard Carrell (News & Citizen, April 9) to mention some recent past events that may now be dim in our memories.
Two years ago, the Trump administration cut the budget for the Centers for Disease Control by 30 percent, forcing closure of the Pandemic Disease Study Center. This has left our country vulnerable to the current coronavirus pandemic, and to all future contagions.
In January this year, as COVID-19 spread out of China to Thailand, South Korea and other Asian nations, many public health officials in the U.S. warned of a widespread pandemic reaching our shores. Trump’s predictable and very public response was “Fake News.” And in so stating, he missed the opportunity of leadership to invoke the Defense Production Act and mandate immediate production of masks, gowns, test kits, ventilators, and other protective equipment, again leaving our country woefully unprepared for the onslaught to come.
Three months later, we are still in a tailspin, falling short of all needed supplies, trying to figure out how things could have become so bad.
In early March, when the pandemic was already in a dozen U.S. states, Trump spoke publicly to say, in his usual sixth-grade vernacular, that we were “super prepared” for the virus, and all but the most loyal Republicans knew the lie of his words.
Only two weeks ago, Trump, watching the stock market fall by more than 35 percent, stated he wanted Americans to be back on the job by Easter. Many in the administration warned him how foolish that seemed, and he moved the date to May 1.
Today, April 13, we lead the world in the number of coronavirus cases with more than half a million, and also the number of deaths at more than 22,000, with the worst day so far in deaths of more than 2,000 in a single day.
Trump has again cut the budget for the Centers for Disease Control for the coming fiscal year, just as he has cut funds for school lunch programs and Meals on Wheels.
It is difficult to overestimate the ineptitude of the Trump administration, but Donald Trump is beyond a doubt the most incompetent president in our nation’s history. But the greater tragedy is that he just may be re-elected to a second term in November.
Bill Lizotte
Jeffersonville