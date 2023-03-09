To the Editor:
It was refreshing to see the front page of the News and Citizen and the young men participating in their school’s athletic programs. Hats off to the parents who encourage their sons and daughters to do well in school and participate in school sports. Hats off to those teachers and coaches who help mold these students into positive, contributing members of society. Then there is Lisa Senecal. Her unhinged, hysterical rantings have hit a fever pitch. (“United States’ growing trauma engulfs the lives of everyone,” Feb. 23, 2023)
