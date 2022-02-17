To the Editor:
I am responding to the most recent opinion piece in the paper entitled “In abortion battles, let’s just be pro-women.” (News and Citizen, Feb. 3, 2022)
What about the baby?
Connie Perlin
Elmore
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 8:02 pm
