To the Editor:

Regarding Rob Roper’s guest perspective of May 28 (“Vermont better become business-friendly ASAP”):

Writing from the idealistic shelter of a think tank, Mr. Roper has offered nothing in the way of concrete tactics or strategy for addressing Vermont’s horrific present and future economic difficulties.

His simplistic imperative that rebuilding financial security must be the “No. 1 objective of every state policy” ignores the realities of legislative and executive actions that require balancing competing pressures from business, education, social services, agriculture, health care, industry, environment, infrastructure, etc.

It seems the best he can come up with is to trickle down on a forest fire; one might just as well suggest sacrifices to the ancient gods of money and rain.

Rick Barton

Hardwick

