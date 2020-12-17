To the Editor:
In regard to Nate Denny’s opinion piece (“Vermont’s cultural divide widens; which group will come out on top,” Dec. 10, 2020), wherein he bemoaned a simmering conflict between soft overeducated socialists and feral post-apocalyptic hillbillies, please allow me to state first that I regret that his experience of the youth of Vermont has been so dire.
I would, however, also like to offer a counterpoint: that our young people do not divide evenly into two convenient categories, and in large part they are working hard to secure a productive future for themselves, regardless of their beard length.
I too work with young Vermonters, many of whom do not come from families of extravagant means. Can they gut a deer? Hell yes, and no doubt exquisitely. Do they want a better, more stable future for themselves and their families? To repeat: Hell yes.
To discuss driving a truck and shooting targets as being evidence that the driver and shooter therefore cannot possibly have an aptitude for higher education or even “social skills” is classism of the worst order. That I have known humanities majors with “backwoodsman attire” must come as a real shock.
Denny’s piece was heartfelt and the culture conflict he cites is real. I do hope that someday he has the pleasure of expanding his views by meeting the type of young Vermonter whom I so value: the kind who hunts and reads, shoots and recycles, wears camo and cares about the future.
Rob Schulze
Elmore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.