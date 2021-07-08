To the Editor:
This is in response to Rep. David Yacovone’s piece, “Scott’s veto ignored voters” about local control. (News & Citizen, July 1, 2021)
I don’t know why any American would want a “non-American” (noncitizen?) to vote in any election in our country. The reason we’re citizens is because we’re Americans. That seems simple.
If immigrants, whether legal or illegal can vote in any election, anywhere in our country, it waters down our citizenship as Americans. It’s dangerous to start letting non-Americans vote, even in local elections, because it will let in foreign influence in these local issues. We have too much foreign influence in our country already.
If non-Americans want to vote, they need to become Americans. Then they can vote in our elections, as citizens. I applaud Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the bill that would have allowed non-citizens to vote in Winooski and Montpelier. Thank you, governor, for valuing our citizenship.
Neal Davis
Morristown
