To the Editor:
Government spending is out of control. Gov. Phil Scott just signed into law an $8.1 billion fiscal year 2023 state budget, an 11 percent increase over 2022 and a 20 percent increase over the year before.
According to the Tax Foundation, Vermont has the fourth-highest U.S. state and local tax burden, at 13.6 percent, only behind New York, Connecticut and Hawaii. Inflation is now destroying our savings and the stock market is experiencing extreme fluctuations daily. The amount of uncertainty in our financial lives is making it difficult to budget and plan for the future.
Government spending and transfer payments have reduced the incentive to work, negatively affecting the employment market and driving up the cost of labor, which has in turn driven up the cost of goods and services. Inflation hits the working poor the hardest. When one political party or ideology possesses a disproportionate amount of control, healthy debate is stifled, and critical thinking is repudiated.
In Vermont, we live in an echo chamber: only 30 percent of Vermont’s legislators and 23 percent of senators are from the GOP. Looking at the state budget, having increased from $6.1 billion to $8.1 billion over three years, the level of increases in spending is unsustainable. Regardless of political affiliation, we deserve more balance and diversity of thought from our legislators.
Ben Olsen’s experience as a business owner, combined with his understanding of the needs of Lamoille County will give him the ability to deliver real change to the Legislature. His political ideology transcends that of the Republican Party, and he will work with both sides of the aisle to produce new and refreshing debate. Next month, I will be voting for Olsen, and I urge the rest of my fellow citizens to do the same.
Justin G. Wicks
Morristown
