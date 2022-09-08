To the Editor:
Most of us have made the connection between money and politics, likely on more than one occasion. At times, it seems the government has more control over my money and my decisions than I do and thus has control over me as an individual.
Here are a couple areas of concern: I question, how is it that the government can tell me when I can or cannot access my own retirement money? The rules dictate when I have to withdraw and how much.
Then there is Medicare. I still cannot believe that I have to sign up. I have to? I have a plan, and doctors that I’ve picked, that work for me. Not to mention I don’t want the government to know any more about me than it must. How does the number 65 determine that I need the help of a government program, after that?
Also, I am bothered about the burden on the next generation.
Is it not enough that at present we are losing money on all our accounts because the government thinks it knows better? At least five years of our retirement savings have been lost. Will any of us ever be able to retire?
My suspicion is that it all comes down to control and, ultimately, money. The thought that I can be self-determining, autonomous, as well as generous and accountable with my own money galls the government no end. I did not want to be part of a party and system that thinks it knows me better than me.
The conservative party is not perfect, but I believe that people like Ben Olsen, who is running for the Legislature in the Lamoille-Washington district, would not think that they know me better than I know myself. Olsen believes in increasing individual freedom and responsible government spending, which can lead us to less taxes and bureaucracy so that citizens are encouraged to take responsibility for their own money and, in turn, lives.
Gordon Decker
Morrisville
