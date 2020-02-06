To the Editor:
We are so fortunate here in Morrisville to have Lesley Schuster, the science teacher at Peoples Academy. She and her students, particularly junior Christine Pugh, are steaming along full speed ahead to get us all looking at the stars.
A couple of months ago, a free educational program was offered and Christine Pugh did a wonderful presentation on the Grout Observatory Building History and Restoration. It was thrilling to view Saturn through the Bausch and Lomb telescope installed in 1931 in the Grout Observatory — 15 feet in diameter and 12 feet high — at Peoples Academy.
This past Friday night, Jan. 31, Lesley Schuster and Christine Pugh added three more experts to the presentation on the “Phases of the Moon.” These experts are no lightweights in the field of space study. Elaine Fortin is a retired software engineer for the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Scott Turnball is a NASA Ambassador with a very hands-on approach to astronomy education, research and STEM outreach. Caleigh Cross, a former Stowe journalist, is another Solar System Ambassador with a lifelong interest in space science and is devoted to encouraging kids and adults to think bigger and higher.
There are plans for more presentations and more opportunity for viewing through the telescope. The events have been very well attended by families.
The big news is Morrisville is getting ready for the April 2024 solar eclipse, which will be visible in northern Vermont. In the meantime, watch the News & Citizen and Front Porch Forum for upcoming events. There is also an email list created and your name can be added by contacting Lesley Schuster, science teacher at Peoples Academy. This email list will alert you to upcoming programs.
Thank you again, Morrisville and Peoples Academy, for another interesting addition to our community.
Mary Lou Nichols
Morrisville