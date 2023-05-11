To the Editor:
As I was reading the May 4 letter from Bob Depino of the Gun Owners of Vermont (“H.230 is an attempt at gun grabbing”), another mass shooting was being broadcasted.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 11:00 pm
To the Editor:
As I was reading the May 4 letter from Bob Depino of the Gun Owners of Vermont (“H.230 is an attempt at gun grabbing”), another mass shooting was being broadcasted.
Depino’s argument is basically that almost any rational gun safety legislation is a precursor to gun confiscation. This has been the rallying cry of the NRA and gun people for as long as I can remember.
When the Supreme Court threw out the argument that the Second Amendment has nothing to do with well-regulated militias, there was no way any legislation would allow for gun confiscation. What I find fascinating is the pro-gun folks’ usual arguments against gun regulations is, by all standards, the definition of paranoia. Oxford Dictionary defines paranoia, “the unwarranted and delusional belief that one is being persecuted, harassed or betrayed by others.”
Now, take that definition and apply it to the folks who have been responsible for mass shootings. Many clearly are mentally challenged and their actions in many cases are those of a paranoid person. You don’t have to be a psychiatrist to see that guns should not be in the hands of a paranoid person.
One of rallying cries of the gun folks is that “guns don’t kill people, people with mental problems kill people.” Yup, but how those people get guns is the major problem. Other countries have folks with mental problems too, but they don’t have easy access to guns. What is astounding is that many states are making it easier to get a gun without any restrictions.
How about that brilliant idea for open carry? Sure, let possible paranoid people carry guns. What possibly could go wrong? I own a gun and keep it in my home. What is wrong with not allowing anyone with a pulse to easily buy a gun and then carry it for no other reason than they threatened? Here’s that word paranoia again.
I am not saying everyone with a gun is paranoid. However, there seems to be enough people with some kind of problem that we should have a system to make sure they don’t have a gun. With the internet and our complex society, the rise of mental illness and depression seems to tell us that we need more control, not confiscation, over the availability of guns. H.230 is a start.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.