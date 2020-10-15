To the Editor:
During the News & Citizen debate for the Johnson, Wolcott, Hyde Park and Belvidere Statehouse race, Dan Noyes was not honest about his record on tax increases. Asked by fellow candidate Richard Bailey how his votes to raise taxes helped senior citizens, Noyes replied that he had never voted for a tax increase in his four years in office. This is simply not true.
Another candidate, Shayne Spence, called Noyes out on this, pointing out that Noyes had in fact voted for a $76 million payroll tax on all working Vermonters as part of H.107 in 2019. This tax would have especially harmed senior citizens by driving up the costs of goods and services. But Noyes record of tax increases doesn’t stop there.
Noyes voted for H.541 (2019), which raised taxes on capital gains by reducing the exemption from 40 percent to 30 percent, which disproportionately hurts senior citizens living on fixed incomes and/or the proceeds of one time sale of long-term holdings such as a home or business. This tax increase “was needed” in order to make up for revenue lost to cuts in the estate tax, which benefits primarily the very wealthy, which Noyes supported.
Noyes also voted for H.524 (2019), which would have mandated that Vermonters purchase health insurance. Though no dollar figure was ever attached to this bill, it would have cost mostly low-income Vermonters, who don’t have health insurance because they can’t afford it, potentially thousands of dollars a year that they don’t have. If you recall, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Obamacare mandate on which this was modeled, was legitimate based on the argument that it was a tax. So, yes, this was a vote for a tax increase.
Noyes voted for S.260 (2018) raising the state rooms and meals tax to 9.25 percent, a $4.55 million per year hit to our hospitality industry that I’m sure really appreciates it in this time of COVID.
Noyes voted for H.582 (2018), a 25 percent increase in the surcharge that appears on our telecommunications bills amounting to an additional $6.3 million a year tax extraction from our wallets, which again I’m sure Vermonters more reliant than ever on their electronic communications technology in the age of social distancing truly appreciate.
But more disturbing than the tax increases is Noyes’s willingness to mislead his constituents about his record. If you’re truly representing the people in your district, and not some other outside agenda, you should be proud of all your votes because they reflect what your constituents want. Noyes clearly doesn’t believe the votes he casts in his constituents’ name do that.
Peter Gagner
Johnson
