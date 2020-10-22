To the Editor:
Two years ago, I ran for the House of Representatives position in the Lamoille-2 district.
While I did not win, I received more than 900 votes from working class Vermonters like myself. Due to a lack of time I could not run this election, but I still feel strongly that we need good representation.
Over the last few years I have watched Dan Noyes work hard for our communities. He has fairly represented all of the people in Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott, not just those in his own political party. There are very few positions Noyes takes that I do not agree with, and the fact of the matter is he is always willing to discuss his stance with anyone, and listen to concerns.
I am honored to support Noyes in his bid for reelection. We should be proud to have such an honorable, caring and attentive man representing us.
Vote for Dan Noyes this election, he is absolutely the best choice.
Mike King
Johnson
