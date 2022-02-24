To the Editor:
I read with interest various comments from interested folks who think the selectboard controls or directs commercial or residential development in Morristown.
The selectboard is our executive board tasked with managing the affairs of the town in the most balanced and responsible manner possible. The planning council has the job of determining the direction of development. To suggest that some sort of mismanagement by the current selectboard is responsible for the unbridled growth of new residential opportunities in town is just not so.
Morristown currently has a very responsible selectboard. Each member has years of exposure to the needs of the town. They also have extensive corporate knowledge of the workings of the town.
State statutes specifically allow for selectboard members to also sit on the quasi-judicial development review board. Allowing this provides for a more informed review of development proposals in accordance with current ordinances. It is common in many Vermont towns.
I make specific reference to board member Gary Nolan. He has effectively served the Morristown for many years. He also was our elected representative to the Legislature.
He has been a member of Morrisville Rotary with me and is an avid participating fan of various school sports programs. I have served with him on various boards over the years and have found him to be as forthright and open as anyone.
Nolan is a team player. His business experience benefits all Morristown residents. Some letter writers in the past have tried to malign Gary. To suggest such is just not true.
Gary Nolan has my vote for selectboard. I would urge you to vote for him also.
Charles Burnham
Morristown
