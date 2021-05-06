To the Editor:
After reading Lisa Senecal’s article, I do not see the double standards she is alluding too. (“Judge lest ye, or your daughters, sisters, friends, be judged,” April 29, 2021)
Her claims are truly vacuous. No one made Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resign. She did it on her on accord because she believed, and I quote “... it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and my country.”
Senecal speaks of the “onslaught of attacks” against Hill that would likely have “forced her from office” and of the understandable pressure she was under. However, no one made Hill resign after her questionable behavior was brought to light, and no one is stopping her from running again.
Hill was never charged with a crime, she was merely humiliated and embarrassed by the revelations of her trashy actions. Republican Gov. Eric Greitens of Missouri resigned for the exact same reasons. He could not bear the weight of the scandal. He cheated on his wife, ruined his marriage and will forever pay the price.
But Greitens, unlike Hill, knowing full well his evil deeds will never be forgotten, has decided to put himself out there again and run for office. They both made disgusting mistakes, but one chose to run for cover while the other chose to rise up from the dust and continue their quest.
No double standard, just lack of backbone on the part of Hill. As for Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, he is, under U.S. law, innocent until proven guilty.
Rebecca Pitre
Waterville
