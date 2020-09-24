To the Editor:
As the campaigning for president picks up, I can’t help asking what has happened to common sense. I hear Joe Biden and Kamala Harris blaming President Trump for people being unemployed.
I heard Biden say, if he were president and the experts advised shutting down workplaces he would shut them down. Yet, I hear both Biden and Harris blaming Trump for doing the same thing.
The question I have to ask is how can a person think themselves intelligent enough to be president and not understand that if the workplace closes to lessen the spread of the virus, workers will be unemployed due to no fault of the president.
Trump didn’t bring the virus here. It was those who were infected in China and came back to the United States, which even included a group of school kids. He isn’t the one who has kept it spreading through the country.
It is those nitwit protestors and rioters who are still doing it. I have no problem understanding the shortcomings of a lunatic, but I can’t understand how so many of them can get into government.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
