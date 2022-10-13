To the Editor:
I recently had the opportunity to visit with Nichole Loati. She is a local woman with roots in the Lamoille County community, specifically Morristown.
Loati is a family person who lives with her husband Kurt and their children. She’s also a businesswoman and is very aware of the impacts of inflation and how it is negatively affecting people in our area.
She listens to and understands the concerns of the working class in Lamoille County, and she sees this role for what it is: a representative of the people who hears what her community has to say and brings that to the table in the Statehouse. So, neighbors in Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury, Worcester and northern Stowe, cast your vote for Nichole Loati in November.
Gordon Decker
Morristown
