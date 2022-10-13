To the Editor:
I’d like to express my support for Nichole Loati for state representative in the Lamoille-Washington House district.
Loati is a longtime Lamoille County resident and has owned a small business in Morrisville for the past 10 years. She’s chosen to raise her children here, and is a dedicated wife, mother and community member.
Over the years, she has found a variety of ways in which to serve her community. She’s a former volunteer EMT with Morristown Rescue Squad. She’s spent time delivering Meals on Wheels, stacking firewood for the disadvantaged and, most recently, serving on the Creative Media Advisory Board at Green Mountain Technical Center.
She’s passionate about working with teens in a hands-on setting and has more than once opened her business to classes and student groups to talk about the benefits of a technical career and small business ownership. She understands that Vermont’s youth are the future of our state and has a strong sense for how to improve the Vermont economy for the long term.
Please join me in voting for Nichole Loati as representative in the Lamoille-Washington District: Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury, Worcester and northern Stowe.
Emily Lapan
Morristown
