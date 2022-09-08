To the Editor:
I am a lifelong native Vermonter who has lived my entire life in Lamoille County. I currently live in Sterling View in Hyde Park and sadly cannot vote for her, but I am proudly endorsing Nichole Loati for state representative in the Lamoille-Washington district.
I have known Loati for over 20 years and worked with her at Country Home Center. One of her many strengths is her work ethic, and much like her parents and brother, she knows how to solve problems, understand the local business community and knows what families need.
Loati will be our voice and help all of us in Lamoille County in Montpelier. She deserves your vote in November.
Bryan Hill
Hyde Park
