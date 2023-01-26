To the Editor:
Apparently, antichrist Tamara Burke has a tremendous distrust of those who have or practice a faith? She is exactly the reason we have the First and Second amendments to back it up. (“School choice advocates want to bankrupt public education,” Jan. 19, 2023)
There was never any mention of separation of church and state in our founding documents. Why does she think that our tax dollars should only pay for “public education”?
When a veteran decides to use his GI bill to pay for college it is up to him or her to decide what institution gets the money. Public education funds do not belong to the American Federation of teachers of the National Education Association any more than your grocery dollars belong to Hannaford or Price Chopper.
They belong to the taxpayers for the benefit of their children. As for Otho Thompson, poor guy. He’s still suffering greatly from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Perhaps he can form a support group with David Brooks. (“Great piece on Trump unlikely to change minds,” letter to the editor, Jan. 19, 2023)
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park
