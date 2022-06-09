To the Editor:
Your Memorial Day edition of the News and Citizen was perhaps not your finest. The holiday is a day to remember, mourn and to celebrate the lives of those veterans who paid the ultimate price for this nation. And, to those many veterans who risked their lives in combat zones, a community and its newspaper display its appreciation for those efforts by the way they display and acknowledge that service.
Three of my children served in the military. Two did tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq, which this parent fretted about every day they were there. My youngest son, a graduate of the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, now proudly serves in an Army infantry unit.
Might I make a few suggestions regarding how future Memorial Day issues of the News and Citizen could improve?
• Please do not display the Memorial Day celebrations and photos on page 32 of your newspaper. Some might see that as an insult to their deceased friends, relatives and other service members.
• Consider adding an interview with a veteran of the Vietnam War, Iraq or Afghanistan as it might add valuable context to those who are justifiably proud of their military service.
• Before next year’s Memorial Day contact a few other military organizations getting feedback regarding additional Memorial Day activities. Consider contacting organizations like the Wounded Warriors Project, Disabled American Veterans, my alma mater Norwich University, or Rep. Mark Higley as he is a veteran. He may have some suggestions.
• Ensure your organization has hired some veterans as reporters, editors, etc. They can then remind the other employees what it’s like to serve in the military and be ignored or forgotten.
All of us make mistakes in this world. I’m sure the News and Citizen staff did not intentionally mean to act in this way. Hopefully, next year’s Memorial Day activities will be presented in a different fashion.
Matt Krauss
Stowe
