Protect Our Wildlife wants the non-hunter to focus only on the negative side of hunting while telling us we don’t need to eat bears. They don’t tell us about the magical sources of food they eat that have zero effect on the environment and wildlife.
We are a few generations now into a system of food production that is completely unnatural and entirely dependent upon cheap fossil fuel, both locally and nationally. This has led to attitudes that can’t accept that something must die for something else to live because most people never have to experience this reality anymore.
They also don’t want us to think about the further lack of self-sufficiency this will lead to and the further disconnection from nature we will experience when we can’t go out into the woods and harvest some of the best meat in the world from an absolutely sustainable source that takes zero outside inputs to grow.
We will have to rely that much more on multinational shareholder-run food corporations to feed 600,000 Vermonters. Those of us who refuse to completely give over to this system are in danger of losing that choice.
Humans have been the apex predator in Vermont for as long as we have been here, and we have hunted bears with and without dogs for the entirety of this span. Every predator that exists occasionally wounds an animal or kills a female with young, but I much prefer that to the horrible practices that exist in concentrated animal feeding organizations far from home and out of sight and out of mind. Wild bears at least get to live in the natural environment they are adapted to.
As Vermont loses more family farms every year and then loses the right to harvest our scientifically managed wild game sources, we will in turn lose that which makes our state unique and independent, and we will become more like the New England states to the south that lost their own traditions generations ago.
It used to be that people moving to Vermont moved here to embrace our independent farming and hunting ways that connect us to nature in a real, biological way. Now it seems that some people moving here want to try to ruin this connection that they don’t understand and convince the non-hunter with slick social media posts and emotion triggering articles that this way of life is wrong.
