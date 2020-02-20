To the Editor:
Vermont H.683 is necessary to fill the gap left by federal rollbacks of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, one of our nation’s oldest wildlife protections, and Vermonters should take action today.
For a century, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) demanded accountability from industries and recovery after major disasters like the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. As a result of MBTA, businesses and developers adopted bird-friendly practices for projects and industrial activities to reduce the potential impact to bird populations and the risk of accidentally killing birds, referred to as an incidental take.
In December 2017, however, the U.S. Department of Interior issued a memo stating a new legal opinion that the MBTA only applies to incidents of direct harm such as shooting or trapping a bird. By doing so, they reversed over 50 years of legal precedent, relied on by both Democratic and Republican administrations.
In May 2018, the National Audubon Society, along with a coalition of national environmental groups, sued the Department of the Interior on the Trump Administration’s move to eliminate the longstanding protections under the Act.
Now, the federal government will no longer investigate or prosecute activities that result in bird death — even in cases where deaths were predictable or avoidable — unless the government can prove that the bird deaths were intentional. Adding insult to injury, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just proposed a rule to codify this flawed interpretation."
Vermont’s proposed law, H.683, is necessary to fill the gap left by federal rollbacks of the MBTA, one of our nation’s oldest wildlife protections. Call or write to members of the Vermont House of Representatives and urge them to vote yes on H.683 to protect migratory birds from avoidable deaths.
Jessica Debski
Conservation Policy Intern
Audubon Vermont