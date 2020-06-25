To the Editor:
Isn’t it time to declare our pandemic response a complete disaster?
How is it that a country with 4.5 percent of world population is almost 33 percent of its deaths?
Sure, testing on a large scale will show we have many more cases than we should, but in a country with usually superior health care services, we are failing to save people?
I think by now we can safely say the present national government has failed and continues to fail us. How is it possible that the health care professional preaches one message and the administration not only says another, but does the opposite?
Even in Vermont, where I give the governor high marks, the wearing of a mask is not legally required. To our credit, most intelligent folks will wear a mask. However, there is a rather large minority of folks who seem not to understand the ramifications of not wearing a mask. Their reasons are about as intelligent as the fact that they do not wear a mask.
Not wearing a mask, to me, makes me look at that person as a dope. Again, bringing up the national government, some look to the president as an example of why so many do not wear a mask. So, ask yourself, you non-mask-wearing people, do you get tested each day for the virus? Your president does.
The mere fact it has been almost six months since this pandemic hit our shores and we still do not have a national policy that sets high standards for mitigation of the deadly virus tells me what a complete disaster this country has become.
I call on governors of each state to require anyone in public to wear a mask and call upon our governor to do the same.
Here we are with the virus spread actually going up in more than half the states. How is that possible? The complete disregard for the health of this country has fallen on the president so he can make sure the stock market is up or he can make believe he is doing a good job.
In my lifetime, I have never seen a complete failure of government than this response to the COVID-19 virus.
I do say, I would not like to be any other place other than Vermont. To our credit and the governor’s, our response has been as good as possible.
Rich Carrell
Morrisville
