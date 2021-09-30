To the Editor:
Ever wonder what you and others can be doing in our community to reduce substance misuse? Healthy Lamoille Valley is conducting a municipal planning, substance policy and impact information survey for municipal leaders to help us gather information on the current pulse of what is happening in your municipalities related to substance misuse and prevention.
All town leaders from Belvidere, Cambridge, Craftsbury, Eden, Elmore, Greensboro, Hardwick, Hyde Park, Jeffersonville, Johnson, Morristown, Stannard, Stowe, Waterville, Wolcott and Woodbury are invited to complete this survey.
Healthy Lamoille Valley encourages a minimum of one person from each town — and as many as are able and interested — to fill out this survey.
The collected information will only be used publicly in aggregate form; no identifying information will be used without permission. Towns can also request the information to use as they plan policies Learn more at healthylamoillevalley.org/municipal-survey.
Jessica Bickford
Coordinator, Health Lamoille Valley
