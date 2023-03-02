Last November, the Morristown Selectboard began the process of developing a budget for fiscal year 2024. Presentations were provided by department heads representing fire, emergency services, police, highway and town government. Unfortunately, few members of the public attended the meetings. In fact, I can only remember two individuals attending all the meetings.
As we approached the end of the budget hearings it was painfully obvious that we were looking at a large increase in the municipal budget. Early on, the projected increase in the budget was approximately 42 percent. Working with town administration and finance officials, we were able to cut the budget increase to 28 percent, albeit still a large number. A 28 percent increase translates to a 10 percent increase in taxes or less.
At the final budget meeting (still sparsely attended), the selectboard agreed that we needed to get the public more involved in the budget process. The selectboard chair, the town administrator, and the finance director met with the News & Citizen with a plan to publish information regarding this year’s budget and to inform the public about what the anticipated increases might be. Soon after the article appeared, there was a firestorm of comments directed toward the selectboard and town employees.
To be very transparent, what is driving the budget is a combination of staffing additions including one police officer, a human resources director and increasing the recreation coordinator position from part-time to full-time. In addition, cost of living increases to wage scales based on the inflation rate, and increased costs for materials and services we use throughout the year — vehicle fuel, heating oil and propane, salt, insurances, repair services, etc. — have impacted the overall budget.
Clearly, the selectboard made the decision to support many of the requests put forward by the department heads working for Morristown. The decision to accept or reject the budget is now in the hands of the voters of Morristown. This is democracy in action.
The selectboard cut over one third of the original requests and now it is up to the voters of Morristown to decide if the current proposal should be accepted. Regardless of how you personally feel about this budget, I strongly encourage all the residents of Morristown to cast a vote.
