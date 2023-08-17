I have attended many of the Morristown Selectboard meetings regarding the proposed town budget. The third attempt to craft a budget that voters need to approve is imminent. The recent reappraisal of all 2,493 taxable properties in Morristown totaled $1,152,287,600 of taxable real estate value. This reappraisal adjusted and equalized the values of all real estate in town.
Every one of these properties require municipal services to support a strong, vibrant community. The selectboard in the town are the directors of the municipal corporation. The board has the duty and power to tax, borrow funds and bonds, hire municipal employees and carry out necessary services.
They conduct meetings to discuss and work on the business of the town. They are thoughtful. They spend countless hours preparing for meetings and listening and responding to community members. Their diligence, care and engagement when making decisions for the community are evident and appreciated. We elected them to work as a team to resolve issues that the public bring up.
I believe that the current board has been hampered in its duties by a few outspoken members of the public at its meetings. There have been perceived intimidations and belligerent behavior expressed over the budget process. Criticism needs to be constructive and based on sound facts.
Admittedly, it engendered an awareness of the current budget and have caused the upcoming rare third vote on the town budget. The board has heard the public on this matter. The revised budget vote on Aug. 29 is over a million dollars less than earlier proposals.
However, in the process, we have lost valuable town employees who will prove to be difficult to replace and certainly will cost more. Our town employees are some of our most valuable assets that we must strive to compensate fairly so that they can continue their excellent service to the community.
Efforts to cut the library and recreation expenses to the detriment of the town’s social responsibilities has been an exercise in petty foolishness. Cutting out the total paving improvements for the current year will prove to be a serious long-term mistake. We need to get on with the business of the town and we need an approved budget to do so.
Prices have gone up in every sector of our economy. To expect the municipal expenditures to be immune from inflation is not realistic. To cause the municipal infrastructure to suffer is detrimental to our municipal health. I urge all the informed voters of Morristown to support and vote yes on the revised budget. Time is getting short.
