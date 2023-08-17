To the Editor:

I have attended many of the Morristown Selectboard meetings regarding the proposed town budget. The third attempt to craft a budget that voters need to approve is imminent.  The recent reappraisal of all 2,493 taxable properties in Morristown totaled $1,152,287,600 of taxable real estate value. This reappraisal adjusted and equalized the values of all real estate in town. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.