On June 6, the community of Morristown will decide on its municipal operating budget for fiscal year 2023-24. The selectboard, in conjunction with the public, administration and department heads, has now presented a budget that preserves our ability to provide services every day and night to the community, honors contractual agreements with union/non-union employees, and does so at the most affordable cost possible.
There has been much discussion about employee payroll and benefits these past months. Morristown currently has union contracts with the highway and police departments. We are into the first year of a three-year contract with the police union and we will begin negotiations this next fiscal year with the highway department union only after the successful passage of the budget.
Non-union employees have municipal agreements at the time they are hired. This employment agreement has been in place since 2008. These contracts translate to fixed costs in the budgeting process. Whether this budget passes or not, we are obligated to adhere to the contracts. Moving forward, changes will need to take place through collective bargaining and all parties will need to agree.
Employee compensation changes will take time and thoughtful negotiations. We all understand the affordability question and it is our goal to keep this in the forefront of future negotiations.
Morristown is an $8 million dollar service industry. We don’t manufacture or sell anything. We provide services to the community 24 hours a day, every day of the week when necessary. As a community, we greatly value our employee’s commitment and dedication to servicing our needs.
Members of the community attending board meetings these past months stated numerous times that any increase in the budget over 10 percent was a non-starter. Our proposed operating budget is a 9.7 percent increase. This represents a cost that provides the community a basic level of services necessary by emergency services, fire department, highway department, police and general government operations. Any further cuts would affect our ability to provide these services and programs.
We have provided a flow chart on the municipal website (morristownvt.org) that shows the dollars and cents impact on properties valued at different levels.
Please reach out to selectboard members and Eric Dodge, town administrator, with any questions. As we move the community forward together, we would appreciate your support on June 6.
