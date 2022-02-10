To the Editor:
On Town Meeting Day the town of Morristown will be electing three of its neighbors to fill open seats on the Morristown Selectboard.
As we’ve seen by watching recent events surrounding ATVs on roads, development in the village and the Morristown Town Plan, it’s well past time for a change.
Business as usual in town government isn’t working. Morristown residents deserve inclusive, transparent and forward-thinking representation in their local government. When your ballot arrives in the mail, the names you need to remember are Jess Graham, Don McDowell and Laura Streets.
Anyone else will only lead to more of the same. Morristown can do better than the status quo.
Graham, McDowell and Streets bring fresh perspectives and thoughtful analysis to the matters affecting our town. These engaged citizens are willing to ask and answer the tough questions. They look forward to open discussions of issues to ensure the best decisions are made. Morristown’s future can be bright, but it will take thoughtful leaders like Graham, McDowell and Streets to get it there.
Now more than ever your participation is needed. Please remember to vote. It matters.
James Brewster
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.