To the Editor:
There is a lack of green space in the new developments around Morrisville.
Driving through town past Jersey Way and Bridge Street yesterday reminded me of the Dr. Suess book, “The Lorax,” in which all the Truffula trees are chopped down, changing the landscape forever.
While Morrisville needs more rental housing, building in a way that destroys existing green space and does not require new landscaping does not benefit future tenants and is detrimental to the surrounding environment. Trees and plants reduce stormwater runoff, erosion and waterway pollution. They produce oxygen, help clean the air and reduce greenhouse gases. Additionally, they provide shelter and food for birds, insects and other wildlife.
Green spaces have been incorporated into public zoning regulations since the 19th century when their health benefits were first recognized. They reduce socioeconomic health inequalities, facilitate physical activity and promote better mental health and well-being. One study found that children growing up with inadequate green space had a 55 percent increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse in later years.
Given Vermont’s longstanding concern for the environment, it is puzzling that Morristown is considering reducing setbacks to allow a larger proportion of Brooklyn Street lots to be covered with asphalt and concrete. Perhaps they assume that apartment tenants could walk over to the Oxbow if they want to enjoy grass or shade trees.
Morristown citizens who want to weigh in on proposed zoning changes that would expand the type of development that is taking place across Bridge Street should consider the advice Dr. Suess offers at the conclusion of “The Lorax”: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
The Morristown Planning Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the changes on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. at the Copley Country Club. Because town officials have declined to hold meetings at the town offices or another public location where citizens could attend via Zoom, and because they have declined to hire an impartial person to take minutes, it’s important to attend in person.
Lisa McCormack
Morristown
