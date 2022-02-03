To the Editor:
I would like to have a formal record added to the town notes of my concerns as a property owner just outside of the Morrisville historic district. I was initially alarmed about the development of houses on half acre lots, one built across the street from our property, a lovingly restored 1830s antique originally owned by the Greene/Hurd family, part of the rich history of Morrisville, on Elmore Street.
The exodus took me through the quagmire of selectboard meetings on YouTube, the meeting minutes on the Morristown website and, finally, to the realization that there was town planning/zoning, a planning council, a selectboard, a town plan on the docket, and a lot of overlap with the members that be.
My goal is to not anger anyone or single any parties out, just to express my voice as a taxpayer and concerned citizen. There are so many great things about Morrisville. The town, in the 26 years that I have been back, has changed a lot.
I am not averse to change or development, I just thing the scale and speed at which certain developments have gone up is alarming. Apparently, I am not the only one.
The historic district should stay historic. There must be some grant somewhere that could preserve the downtown buildings that give the town character. Hardwick and Vergennes come to mind. The Arthur’s building is a crown jewel — a perfect example of thoughtful and positive development.
There are more than enough new construction projects generating both profits and revenue for developers. As one concerned citizen said, “I don’t know what your idea of affordable housing is, but most people can’t afford it.”
From the Morristown planning meeting minutes on Jan. 25: “Chair (Etienne) Hancock agreed to that the §207 Historic Preservation Criteria should be enhanced to prescribe architectural elements like rake trim, corner board widths, full length windows and roof returns on gable ends. (Graham) Mink said that if such requirements are added, there must be a descriptive and definitive list in the zoning bylaws so there was no interpretation required. He added that he very much valued the certainty that Morrisville’s succinct zoning provides, which is not the case in neighboring communities like Hyde Park or Stowe. (Planning director Todd) Thomas said that he would add proposed revisions to §207 Historic Preservation Criteria to the next planning council agenda.
The reason Stowe and Hyde Park have such strict zoning laws is so that the character of the town, the historic appearance and soul, do not get lost when a building is brought to the 21st century. “Succinct” is code for getting it passed too quickly in my mind. So, kudos to Thomas, the list of proposed criteria should be added.
Bringing in members of the surrounding zoning boards, the Lamoille Economic Development Corp., Lamoille County Planning Commission and other professionals to a citizen’s roundtable would be beneficial. There may be economic, engineering and architectural hurdles, and time lost, but the real loser is the citizens who must look at boxes with the smallest windows possible, loss of green space, and overpaving that is detrimental to the watershed and natural habitats and loss of a small-town feel.
We have a thriving library, great town sculptures, a great community garden and art center, committed small businesses downtown, a food co-op, a hospital and some of the best athletic fields and trail systems around. Why jeopardize this with development that does not match the quality of life that Morristown and the village have to offer?
My husband and I have considered retiring here, but we are now thinking perhaps we should sell. Why? The town needs to realize that they are losing the most important asset it has, a historical charming place in Vermont with a sense of history. The sprawl, Amazon-fulfillment center, large housing projects, airport expansion, Walmart and Targets can go up by the bypass rotary.
We do not need any more building in the town. How about creative renovation by someone who has resources and a nice park where the old gas station is? How about continuing to protect the last forests and wildlife corridors we have before it is too late?
Madeleine Bertrand-Gerndt
Morristown
