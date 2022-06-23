To the Editor:
On June 7, I pulled into Riverbend Market on Bridge Street in Morristown to fill-up my truck with gas, kibitz with the gregarious owner Tim Monaghan, and enjoy a Nepali meal created by Raymond and Laximi Dewan. I parked behind an identical Ford F150 whose driver was filling a large gas tank on the bed of his truck.
He said, “Do you want me to pull ahead so you will have more room?” My thought was this guy is a Vermonter that believes and practices “we” versus “me.” We compared which vehicle had the greatest amount of mud and dust covering it. He had driven about three miles on Vermont’s roads less traveled that morning and I’d gone about 40.
We talked about the cost of gasoline and diesel. I estimated my fill-up would be about $80 and he estimated $500 for his. At this point, I launched into a diatribe about corporate greed. It’s hard for me to hold my tongue after reading recent validated reports that the five oil giants have amassed 300 percent more in profits this year than they did this time last year.
My fellow truck driver, John Bornman, listened attentively to my thoughts and responded when I came up for air. At the same time, he was watching events unfolding behind me at Chuck’s Bikes across the street. Finally, it dawned on me that Bornman was trying to tell me that a couple of individuals were casing the shop and were about to steal an expensive bike.
At the same time, he was dialing Chuck Glowiak on his cellphone and explaining what he thought was going down outside. Chuck and an employee came flying out of the shop, hoped on bikes and flew east on Bridge Street and turned north down Portland toward the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail following Bornman’s directions.
The bike was returned and Morristown’s finest were soon on the scene to hold the identified perpetrators accountable. As Bornman and I walked into Riverbend Market, I told him that he was my hero due to his quick assessment of a possible crime unfolding, alerting Glowiak, filling his gas tank, and carrying on a civil conversation with me simultaneously.
He replied, “I thought you might be an accomplice to the crime, as you kept on talking and asking questions as a distraction tactic.” I’m sure Bornman’s comment made Tim Monaghan’s year to date.
If you know John Bornman, thank him for representing all of Vermont’s indomitable people willing to serve others. As the spirit of liberty vanishes in other parts of the union and support of our institutions continues to languish, it could all be replenished from the generous store held by the people of this brave little state.
Morristown is a town on the move. I visit a couple of times a month to take advantage of its many and varied services that are based on local knowledge, local products, local expertise and a commitment to keeping it local.
Noel W. Ford
West Glover
