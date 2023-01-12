To the Editor:
On March 7, our town will be asked to pass the Morristown budget at the annual town meeting. Only those in attendance are allowed to vote on this budget. This year’s budget is estimated to be a 30 percent increase over last year.
Average attendance at town meeting over the past seven years has been 178 voters. The high was 242 in 2017 and the low was 148 in 2016. Last year’s attendance was 213 registered voters.
A petition is being circulated to change the requirement that a registered voter must be at the meeting. This petition proposes that all registered voters can vote on the budget, whether they attend the annual meeting or not.
If passed, it would take effect in 2024 allowing the budget to be put on Australian ballot. It then would be up to the selectboard to decide if the ballot is to be mailed out or not.
Should only 200 voters out of nearly 6,000 residents determine the future of our town?
The petition reads: Shall the Town of Morristown adopt all budget articles by Australian Ballot pursuant to 17 V. S. A. 2680 (c)?
Tom Cloutier
Morristown
