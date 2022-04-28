To the Editor:
People want to understand why it is taking so long for my family to develop the building at 82 Portland St., in downtown Morrisville. The answer is simple: money, politics and prejudice. (“Town weighs parking with proposed new housing,” April 14, 2022)
For undisclosed reasons, the town’s administration has actively worked against our efforts to redevelop this building into accessible apartments that are affordable to members of Morristown’s hard-working community since 2001, when Norm’s Furniture closed its doors. Repeatedly, Morristown officials have tried to force us to sell the building to the town’s power brokers at well-below a fair price.
But we think property owners in Morristown have a right to develop their own property without interference from conflicting financial interests or contrary agendas. That is precisely what we have been trying to do for years and we still hope to accomplish.
We spent tens of thousands of dollars to hire qualified engineering and architectural professionals to help us get ready to add apartments to the building. We invested hundreds of thousands of dollars making structural improvements to bring the building up to current health and safety codes. The building would be done now except that we ran out of money and could not get bank backing to continue.
Our zoning permit application does not violate the town bylaws in any way. The town’s zoning administrator agreed to schedule our application for a development review board hearing only after concurring all the requirements of the bylaws had been met. A parking waiver is available for any building that backs to the municipal lot.
Any developer who hoped to develop our building would face this same requirement. But not all those spaces are necessary. Not everyone will need cars since the building is on the bus line.
Zoning bylaws unquestionably permit us to add 19 apartments, but we need a parking waiver because the building is the same size as the lot. In 2016, the development review board granted us a permit to build nine apartments and waived the one-parking-spot-per-apartment requirement, allowing on-street overnight parking.
But since November 2021, the town zoning administrator has denied us the same permit and prevented us from moving forward.
I invite community members who want to see the property developed to join us at the development review board meeting. Or reach out to me at jnepveu79@email.com and I will include your letters in my presentation.
Julie Nepveu
Morristown
